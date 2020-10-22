Opinion

Connecticut State Police endorse Bob Hebert

Bob Hebert Bob Hebert Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Connecticut State Police endorse Bob Hebert 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Bob Hebert, Republican-endorsed candidate for the 111th General Assembly District (Ridgefield), has secured the Connecticut State Fraternal Order of Police endorsement.

In a letter to Hebert, Sgt. John Krupinsky, president of the Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police, wrote, “It is our honor as members of the Connecticut State Fraternal Order of Police to endorse you for your election as a House Representative. There is no question in our mind that you will support law enforcement and keep the people of your district safe at a time when law and order has never been so important. I urge all citizens living in your Representative District to join us in voting for you and keep your communities safe.”

Hebert said, “I am very pleased to receive the Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police endorsement. The United States was founded on the principles of liberty, justice, and the rule of law. I will always champion the men and women of law enforcement and support any efforts to help them do their jobs, including ongoing training for our officers and community outreach programs.”

The Ridgefield Police Union endorsed Hebert last week.