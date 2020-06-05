Opinion

Community matters: Why I’m running for state representative

Growing up, my mom taught me about what it means to care for your community, and all of the people in it. She showed me how to live a good life and to give back especially when times are tough.

My mom was a first lieutenant and nurse in the Army, and remains, to this day, one of the strongest women I’ve ever known. But perhaps the most important thing she ever taught me was that when something needs fixing, you can’t just wait for someone else to step in. You’ve got to do something about it.

These are tough times — the toughest many people have faced. Washington’s failures, the impact of COVID-19, and the uncertainties we face moving forward have left families struggling and businesses reeling. But like my mom showed me, when something’s broken, you’ve got to work to fix it.

That’s why I’m running for state representative. We need to make sure Hartford does this recovery right. We can’t play the same old games with the same old politics. Not this time.

I’m a lot of things, but I’m a mom first, which means I’m going to make sure our schools and our kids are protected, no matter what. I’m going to make sure our small businesses don’t get left behind, like they did by Washington. And I’m going to demand that we never break our promises to our seniors and retirees, because they gave everything to give us the lives we have, and we need to honor their sacrifices, and then follow their lead, and do the same for future generations.

I care about our town, and I’ve worked hard to help us succeed, from working in our public schools and volunteering in programs working with our students, to my current job, working with children who need a little more support to be part of this community.

I’m not a career politician, and I’m certainly not your typical candidate. I’m an advocate for kids, a soccer coach, a patron of local arts, and a lifelong champion for those who need a strong voice or helping hand. But Hartford has plenty of traditional candidates and way more career politicians than we need. I’m a mom who cares about our town and will fight every day, as hard as I can, to make sure we get our fair share. I love Ridgefield, our community, and the great people who live here.

If you’re ready for a representative who will work as hard as she can to protect our town, who understands the challenges we face, I’d love to have your support. We’ve got a lot to fix, but we can do it together.

Aimee Berger-Girvalois the Democratic Party’s candidate for Ridgefield’s 111th District seat in the state Generral Assembly.