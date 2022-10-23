Choose wisely

To the Editor:
There's no handbook on how to choose a candidate to vote for. We are bombarded with information from every direction, making it difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff. For me, facts and record matter. I don't much care who's a "nice guy" or what a candidate's religion is. I also don't care who campaigns more loudly, who mails misinformation or who relentlessly repeats the most zingers on Twitter or Facebook, because tricky campaigning isn't important; quality legislating is.