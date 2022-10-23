Choose wisely

To the Editor:

There's no handbook on how to choose a candidate to vote for. We are bombarded with information from every direction, making it difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff. For me, facts and record matter. I don't much care who's a "nice guy" or what a candidate's religion is. I also don't care who campaigns more loudly, who mails misinformation or who relentlessly repeats the most zingers on Twitter or Facebook, because tricky campaigning isn't important; quality legislating is.

For me, it's simple: who will vote for laws that help our state, town and residents? I'm supporting Aimee Berger-Girvalo because she went to Hartford two years ago and worked really hard to make Ridgefield better. Aimee voted for key legislation to protect reproductive rights--other states are not so lucky. Aimee voted to establish an office of gun violence prevention--school shootings have been on my mind since Sandy Hook. She voted to increase mental health support for our students and teachers--even more needed since the pandemic. Aimee voted for the largest tax cut in CT's history, and also to lower taxes for veterans and seniors.

Our town got funding for ADA-compliant playgrounds, the Playhouse, the Boys & Girls Club and the Theater Barn. Aimee spent her time in Hartford fighting for progress. She is part of a Democratic team that stands strong against constant Republican efforts to limit our freedoms. When picking a candidate, it’s common sense: Has the candidate done good things for Ridgefield? Aimee has. Does the candidate have plans for more good things? Aimee does. Is the candidate part of an effective team that protects our freedoms? Definitely. Focus on what's important. On November 8th, join me in voting for Aimee Berger-Girvalo and the Democratic slate on Row A.



Karen Sulzinsky

Great Pond Road