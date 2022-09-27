Letter to the editor: Candidate endorsement for Aimee Berger-Girvalo

Contributed photo

I strongly support the pro-growth, pro-fairness tax policy of Ridgefield 111th District state Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo. Aimee supported the largest tax cut in Connecticut history: $650 million. This tax cut broke with almost all previous tax cuts in the state by being specifically targeted to aid the middle-class. She supported the “jobs act” in her first legislative session to provide a tax incentives to businesses that create jobs.

State Representative Berger-Girvalo’s policies are making Connecticut’s tax structure more equitable AND more conducive to sustainable long-term economic growth that benefits everyone. These reforms ensue our state and town will have the resources to maintain and enhance the quality of life we enjoy: great schools, safe neighborhoods, efficient roads and transportation systems, effective public health systems, and other fruits of prosperity. Equitable, pro-growth tax policy is just one of many reasons I strongly support state Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo’s re-election on Nov. 8.