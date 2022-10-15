Aimee Berger-Girvalo makes a difference

Contributed photo

Aimee Berger-Girvalo was first elected to the Connecticut Legislature in 2020 and she hit the ground running. In the two years she has represented Ridgefielders, she has made a difference for good. Her efforts have helped: Veterans by expanding tax relief and guaranteeing that they will receive in-state tuition for higher education, Police by funding more training for the officers and promoting support for their mental health and all of us by making it harder for thieves to sell stolen catalytic converters, streamlining juvenile justice laws and procedures, establishing gun violence prevention programs, and establishing new penalties for car thefts.

Aimee deserves your vote. Please support her on November 8.