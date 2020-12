Maddie Blake — the mother of Brooke Blake, whose five-year battle with a rare form of brain cancer touched and inspired many Ridgefielders — wrote to thank townspeople for the care and support they showed her daughter, who died in early June of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

Here’s her letter, which The Press received Sunday:

Dear Ridgefield community,

This thank you letter is way overdue. It has been over six months since my daughter, Brooke, passed away. The constant flow of grief has been challenging. I won’t try to describe.

What I do want to say, though, is how grateful and blessed I am that during her entire journey from diagnosis to her final days, this community did an amazing thing. You immediately wrapped Brooke and my family in a blanket of support. Prayers, kind words, gestures, gifts, events and fundraisers were given all in support of Brooke’s unique course with her fight with brain cancer, DIPG.

Brooke, as some of you may know, fought beyond the statistics of her diagnosis. There is a reason why we had four and one-half years with her instead of the heartbreaking nine-month life expectancy. During that time, Brooke had a life filled with love, adventure, and surprises. I look back now and believe this special time was not just for her but for all who knew and loved her. Time to prepare us in case the miracle didn’t come.

I want this Ridgefield Community to be proud of what you gave to my Brookie. The love and support from my amazing group of friends and their families and how they redefined the definition of friendship. Every local business and restaurant that participated in all the fundraisers and created some of their own. The Ridgefield Police Department for raising funds and making sure we were safe. The Ridgefield Fire Department in raising funds for her treatments and literally carrying her to and from the car. The Ridgefield Town Hall for guidance and helping in all things. Barlow Mountain Elementary School and Scotts Ridge Middle School for your never-ending care and concern for Brooke’s emotional health and happiness. Ridgefield Primary Care for always reaching out for anything Brooke needed and making it happen. Everyone’s support and help made her extra time with us possible. We will never forget! The capacity the members of this town has is without limit.

I thank God that He helped guide you onto Brooke’s path. You found it in your hearts to help and by doing so you impacted Brooke’s life in an extraordinary way. Even my family who all live out of state, are so grateful that we had such incredible devotion from this town. It gave them comfort when they couldn’t always be with Brooke. We are forever indebted to you. I thank you.

May Brooke forever be your Guardian Angel.

Love,

Maddie Blake

Ridgefield, Dec. 13