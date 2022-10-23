Bob Wins, Ridgefield Wins

Contributed photo

The first word that comes to mind when thinking about Bob Hebert is care. Bob cares for everyone. He has compassion for those who are in need and the ability to help them. Whether it be the seniors in our community or small businesses that needed help during the Covid shutdown, Bob acted. He helped seniors get signed up for tax credits and Social Services, championed a fund to support the restaurants in town keeping every one of them open and running during the shutdown. Bob is too humble to admit all he does behind the scenes daily.

Bob is a community minded family man who is pragmatic in his approach to business. He has been a local leader for more than two decades and now we need him in Hartford. The legislation that has been passed by Hartford in the past two years and supported by our local representative has taken money from Ridgefield and distributed to other communities. An example of this is our Special Ed budget. Yes, the legislation increased that fund up by $15Million (yet not fully funded) but Ridgefield lost over $228K. This fiscal year we are losing even more. Our current Representative also voted to add additional taxes to Diesel fuel. That cost is a tax on all our households as we know the companies will pass it onto the consumer. How’s your grocery bill looking lately?