To the Editor,



I met Bob Hebert about a decade ago. As we talked, it was apparent, I was in the presence of true man for others. We became friends almost immediately. Bob is a man of faith, conviction, and dedication. He deeply cares for all people. While serving his country as a member of the US Army 1st Air Calvary, Bob was awarded the Bronze Star for his sacrifice, bravery, and honor.

Serving Ridgefield, Bob is currently in his second term on the Board of Selectmen.

Previously, he was the Chairman of the Ridgefield Housing Authority. Bob also served on various local nonprofit organizations including Junior Achievement, St. Joseph Parenting Center, and St. Mary’s Parish Advisory Council. He has coached Little League baseball,

girls softball, and youth hockey.

Bob led the effort to extend the Elderly Tax Credit during the pandemic. He championed the Ridgefield Restaurant Relief Fund that assisted many local businesses. As a founder of The Bank of New Canaan, Bob created a community bank designed to provide exceptional

personal service to local residents and businesses.

As a current member of the Ridgefield Board of Finance, I have looked to Bob for guidance and mentoring. He deeply understands how our budget process works and has provided great insight and wisdom to complex matters. The pandemic shut down our Town in 2020. This was my first budget cycle and I recall Bob’s calm and confident demeanor.

Ridgefield was in unchartered waters, but we had a leader with a steady hand at the helm. I am deeply grateful for Bob’s leadership.

As our State Representative, Bob will be a voice for all Ridgefielders in Hartford. He will defend our community values. Bob will never put politics before people. Please join me on November 8th to support Bob Hebert for State Representative.

Greg Kabasakalian

Washington Avenue