To the Editor:

I am voting for Bob Hebert and hope you will too. I have watched Bob Hebert in several Board of Selectman meetings and have witnessed a man who has shown an even temperament and the intellect to tackle Ridgefield’s issues. Currently the town is in the middle of building a new waste treatment plant and Bob Hebert found a $400,000 savings for the town. Imagine how he could apply that skill to the state fiscal problems in Hartford!

In an era of 40-year high inflation, Hartford has chosen to raise diesel fuel prices, affecting virtually everything we buy, and an additional 1% prepared food tax on already struggling families. According to The Tax Foundation, Connecticut ranks among the worst states for business, ranking #47 on their 2022 State Business Tax Climate Index. No wonder we have had not one, but two fortune 500 companies flee the state: General Electric and Aetna insurance.

The Middletown Press reports that Wallethub lists Connecticut as the fourth most expensive state in which to retire. If that wasn’t enough, the state lags the national trend in pandemic job recovery according to the Connecticut Mirror. We need someone with the background and experience to not only represent Ridgefield in the statehouse, but to be a benefit to all the citizens of Connecticut. Bob Hebert is a person we need in Hartford.



Jefferson Guthrie

Prospect Street