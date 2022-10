I’d like to tell you about my friend, candidate Bob Hebert…

I have known Bob for 22 years, and I can tell you, with conviction, that he is the real deal.

Bob’s willingness to listen, research, learn, and pragmatically decide the best course of action will bring him, and his constituents far. Bob exudes solid virtues, exemplary qualities that are needed as he transitions from local to state leadership:

Honesty — a willingness to be true to one’s self, and ultimately, to those you represent.

Integrity — follow through you can count on.

Commitment — to God, family, country.

Maturity — Bob knows who he is, and is not afraid to tell you.

Bob prioritizes public safety, good schools, and thriving local businesses. He will represent our interests in Hartford with a fiscally conservative approach.

Recently, Bob reflected on the state of the current election. This quote so aptly describes his mission ahead, and what he will do for Ridgefielders. “When you’re not paying attention, I will.” Sometimes, it can be just as simple as that. Generally speaking, disingenuous politicians do not listen. They are too busy looking over their shoulder, waiting for the next important person to enter the room. That’s what you get when you elect those who are beholden to everyone else except their own constituents. You won’t see that with Bob Hebert; he will be your voice in Hartford. He will represent, not politicize.

In this busy, tumultuous world of ours, we need someone who’s paying attention.

Nov. 8 is right around the corner. Democracy works when people show up and vote. Please join me in voting for Bob Hebert for state representative.

Cynthia Flood

Pierrepont Drive