Letter to the editor: Berger-Girvalo works for Ridgefield

Contributed photo

Since Aimee began her first term as our state representative, I have been impressed by her enthusiasm, dedication and hard work for Ridgefield. She listens to constituents and responds quickly and passionately. From working to secure funding for the Boys and Girls Club, funding the renovation of the elementary school playgrounds and the Ridgefield Playhouse to supporting initiatives that provide grants to our schools for mental health services, she has shown she truly cares about the issues that are important to the residents of Ridgefield.

Her support of the needs of her constituents has resulted in legislation to help families who experience a stillbirth, domestic violence survivors and, most recently, Aimee has started work on a bill that would impose stronger penalties on those who violate local demolition ordinances, a subject of vital importance to Ridgefield’s survival as a destination rich in historic and cultural history.