Berger-Girvalo supports Ridgefield's children

To the Editor:
Our children are precious and their education is paramount. Aimee Berger-Girvalo, our State Representative in Hartford, has worked passionately to support Ridgefield's children and families. She brought a $400,000 grant to Ridgefield for ADA-compliant playgrounds for elementary students. Post-pandemic, when air quality is critical, Aimee fought for the passage of HB 5506, which provides grants for schools to upgrade their HVAC systems, and ensures regular inspections on their operation.