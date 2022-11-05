Berger-Girvalo supports Ridgefield's children

To the Editor:

Our children are precious and their education is paramount. Aimee Berger-Girvalo, our State Representative in Hartford, has worked passionately to support Ridgefield's children and families. She brought a $400,000 grant to Ridgefield for ADA-compliant playgrounds for elementary students. Post-pandemic, when air quality is critical, Aimee fought for the passage of HB 5506, which provides grants for schools to upgrade their HVAC systems, and ensures regular inspections on their operation.

Aimee follows through on her promises to Ridgefield's children because she knows first-hand the value and importance of parent involvement and in keeping schools safe and supportive for every child. Aimee has worked in the Ridgefield Public Schools, and her professional background as an Applied Behavioral Analysis Therapist, along with her BA in Developmental Disability Advocacy, give her keen insights into the mental health and welfare needs of kids.

Her votes for HB 5001, SB 1, and HB 5506 provided grants to local schools to hire more support staff, including in the areas of mental health: social workers, psychologists, and counselors, expanded mental health staff and access to care, and funded mental health training to parents, students, and pediatricians. Aimee Berger-Girvalo is the advocate we need for Ridgefield's kids, parents and schools. Endorsed by the CT Education Association, she has received their highest recognition for commitment to public education and teachers.

Aimee is part of a fierce Democratic team that will consistently vote to support education and children: pro-education advocates Ceci Maher, candidate for State Senate in the 26th (formerly represented by Will Haskell), incumbent State Senator Julie Kushner, in the 24th (northern Ridgefield) and Legislative Candidate Keith Denning in the 42nd (portion of Ridgefield near Wilton). On November 8th, join me in voting for Aimee and her Democratic colleagues on Row A.

L. Scott Kemp

Ridgebury Road