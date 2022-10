To the Editor:

Aimee Berger-Girvalo is a dedicated, honest, kind, empathetic leader. She is straightforward about her goals; she doesn’t skirt the issues or make empty promises. Aimee has provided support to all of her constituents:

Aimee is a strong supporter of reproductive rights, helping to make Connecticut a national leader at a time that these rights are under threat in other states.

Aimee supports gun safety and funded state and local task forces to address gun violence and auto thefts.

Aimee helped bring grants of over $2,000,000 to the Ridgefield Boys and Girls Club and $100,000 to the Ridgefield Playhouse.

Aimee voted to eliminate pension and annuity taxes for retirees making less than $75,000 per year.

Aimee has worked on initiatives to provide improved mental health support to children, parents, and schools.

Aimee supported the bill designating Main Street as Connecticut’s first Cultural District.

Aimee has supported increased funding for childcare programs, free summertime museum visits for children, and secured a one-time childcare rebate of $250 per child for up to three children.

Aimee is part of a Democratic team in Hartford that preserves and protects freedom for everyone.

Aimee has served us well as our State Representative, and will again have my vote. On November 8th, please join me in voting to re-elect Aimee Berger-Girvalo and the entire Democratic team on Row A.

Maureen Bartlett

Seth Low Mountain Road