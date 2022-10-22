Berger-Girvalo gains endorsement from Planned Parenthood

Contributed photo

State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo, who is seeking reelection in the 111th State House District in Ridgefield, has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood.

During the 2022 Legislative session, as Connecticut witnessed access to abortion being limited by multiple states and the U.S. Supreme Court. To protect against these actions, the Connecticut legislature passed the Reproductive Freedom Act (HB 5414), establishing the state as a safe haven for an individual’s right to choose and expanding access to abortion. This bill establishes protections for both those seeking abortions and those providing the services. It also opens eligibility to perform abortion care to nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants.



“There are people who will tell you that the right to choose is safe, here in CT, and that we need not discuss it further because it is ‘settled law,’” Berger-Girvalo said. I was accused, during a recent debate, of being ‘dramatic’ about the issue.