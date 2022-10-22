Skip to main content
Berger-Girvalo gains endorsement from Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood
A standard letter image, and graphic, that is used for Hearst Connecticut Media websites, and publications, are shown. The writer of this letter also writes this letter about, who she is voting for in the upcoming election, which is Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Aimee Berger-Girvalo.

State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo, who is seeking reelection in the 111th State House District in Ridgefield, has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood.

During the 2022 Legislative session, as Connecticut witnessed access to abortion being limited by multiple states and the U.S. Supreme Court. To protect against these actions, the Connecticut legislature passed the Reproductive Freedom Act (HB 5414), establishing the state as a safe haven for an individual’s right to choose and expanding access to abortion. This bill establishes protections for both those seeking abortions and those providing the services. It also opens eligibility to perform abortion care to nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants. 
 
“There are people who will tell you that the right to choose is safe, here in CT, and that we need not discuss it further because it is ‘settled law,’” Berger-Girvalo said. I was accused, during a recent debate, of being ‘dramatic’ about the issue.

Yet while abortion is currently legal and protected in Connecticut, “the only thing keeping the right to choose intact in this state is the fact that our Legislature and Constitutional leadership are fighting for it,” Berger-Girvalo said. “I promise you – I am fighting for it. But we cannot take that for granted. Every single year there are multiple bills introduced by Republicans in Hartford to limit access to abortion – and often to outlaw it altogether. The right to choose is only ensured when we elect those who pledge to protect it.
 
I am honored to be endorsed by Planned Parenthood, and look forward to continuing to stand side-by-side with my colleagues and the tireless advocates who are so dedicated to defending this human right.”

 

