Letter to the editor: Aimee Berger-Girvalo protects our environment

Contributed photo

A recent fortune cookie of mine read, “Compromise is a necessity except when it comes to a principle.” As a member of the Inland Wetlands Board, I want an uncompromising representative in our state legislature defending our natural resources. Aimee Berger Girvalo is a champion of the environment. The environmental watchdog, Connecticut League of Conservation Voters' 2022 Environmental Scorecard, gives Aimee a 100 percent rating on her 20 major legislative votes. How many of us fled to the woods, lakes and streams seeking peace and solace during COVID? How many of us have found pleasure and joy in nature as a child or now as an adult? Who better to protect these fragile resources than Aimee Berger-Girvalo? Aimee embraces the words of Teddy Roosevelt, “There can be no greater issue than conservation in this country.” An ardent defender of our precious environment, Aimee is also a rarity among politicians: responsive, genuine, and warm, a friend and neighbor who just happens to be a politician.

On Nov 8, join me in voting to re-elect Aimee Berger Girvalo and her fellow Democrats on Line A.

Chris Phelps