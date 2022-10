Susan Coco / Contributed photo

Two years ago, I was honored to be elected to serve as your state Representative. I committed then to serving each member of our community and maximizing our collective potential.

I hit the ground running in my first term and sponsored bills to defend women’s healthcare and reproductive services, protect and support the mental health of our children, boost small businesses, reduce carbon emissions, deal with our opioid crisis, and support our veterans, to name a few.