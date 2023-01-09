Skip to main content
Letter: More everyday heroes needed: Become a volunteer firefighter

Indra Sen
Connecticut boasts almost 30,000 firefighters. Here’s a secret: Over 80% are volunteers, and everyday people like you and me.

As a child, I dreamt about becoming a firefighter but there was a major hitch: I was afraid of fire. In my early 30s, I joined the volunteer fire department in my hometown of Ridgefield. In addition to overcoming my fears, I wanted to set an example for my sons by doing something difficult that my community needed. After passing Connecticut’s Firefighter I course and completing local requirements, I became a certified interior firefighter. 

It has been rewarding to help people in their times of need, from motor vehicle accidents to structure fires. During critical situations, my fellow firefighters have taught me lessons on leadership that I could have never learned anywhere else. I’ve also forged friendships with service-minded men and women hailing from all occupations from professional truck driver to financial advisor.

That could be you next. With volunteerism declining and retirements increasing, volunteer fire departments are facing shortages across the state. In some communities, like Ridgefield, volunteer firefighters complement the services of a career fire department. Other towns like Newtown rely exclusively on volunteer firefighters.

As many of you ponder your 2023 goals, I encourage you to reflect on Prime Minister Churchill’s quote, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” Consider joining your town’s volunteer fire department.

New Street

 

