Letter: More everyday heroes needed: Become a volunteer firefighter

Connecticut boasts almost 30,000 firefighters. Here’s a secret: Over 80% are volunteers, and everyday people like you and me.

As a child, I dreamt about becoming a firefighter but there was a major hitch: I was afraid of fire. In my early 30s, I joined the volunteer fire department in my hometown of Ridgefield. In addition to overcoming my fears, I wanted to set an example for my sons by doing something difficult that my community needed. After passing Connecticut’s Firefighter I course and completing local requirements, I became a certified interior firefighter.