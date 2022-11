To the Editor:

Re-elected overwhelmingly by an 11-point margin, Aimee Berger-Girvalo, our State Representative, returns to the CT House with the support and encouragement of Ridgefield voters. They recognized that her positive, honest, issue-focused campaign and her performance for Ridgefield in Hartford warranted re-election.

Aimee campaigned, on phones, on the sidewalks of Main Street, in front parlors and at the front door of thousands of Ridgefield voters. She demonstrated her belief that moving CT forward means listening and being in touch with families, kids, seniors, veterans, parents—the people she represents. Her performance in Hartford for us—from monies for the Boys and Girl’s Club, ADA compliant playgrounds for 2 elementary schools, funds for the Playhouse as well as support for cutting taxes, and increasing benefits for Vets and seniors demonstrates her effectiveness.

Good representation for our town and our State is at the forefront of Aimee’s activity in the CT House of Representatives. Her mission to increase the affordability of CT, and advocate for reproductive rights, gun safety, climate action, mental health and wellbeing as well as kids and families serves us well. She makes us proud by being active in proposing legislation, voting, attending committee meetings and hearings. She listens to and helps her constituents.

I am looking forward to State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo’s next term in the Legislature.

Susan Cocco

Branchville Road