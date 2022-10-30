Aimee protects fundamental rights

Contributed photo

I was born in 1978, five years after Roe v Wade affirmed a woman’s inherent right to bodily autonomy. Women my age and younger grew up unable to imagine living without this right. Similarly, a woman’s right to vote was only awarded in 1920. I’m confident none of us can imagine women not having the right to vote today.

Growing up, my Democrat and Republican friends agreed that a woman’s right to bodily autonomy was truly established law. Three of the most recently appointed Supreme Court justices agreed with this under oath. Yet, when the Dobbs decision came down, they willingly stripped away these federally-protected fundamental rights. This was not only an act of hypocrisy; it was an act of terrorism. Millions of Americans across the nation will never forget the fear and trauma induced by this decision. Women and girls' lives will be lost, and we are terrified for ourselves, our daughters, and granddaughters.