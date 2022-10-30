Skip to main content
Opinion

Aimee protects fundamental rights

A standard letter image, and graphic, that is used for Hearst Connecticut Media websites, and publications, are shown. The writer of this letter also writes this letter about, who she is voting for in the upcoming election, which is Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Aimee Berger-Girvalo.

I was born in 1978, five years after Roe v Wade affirmed a woman’s inherent right to bodily autonomy.  Women my age and younger grew up unable to imagine living without this right.  Similarly, a woman’s right to vote was only awarded in 1920. I’m confident none of us can imagine women not having the right to vote today.

Growing up, my Democrat and Republican friends agreed that a woman’s right to bodily autonomy was truly established law.  Three of the most recently appointed Supreme Court justices agreed with this under oath. Yet, when the Dobbs decision came down, they willingly stripped away these federally-protected fundamental rights.  This was not only an act of hypocrisy; it was an act of terrorism. Millions of Americans across the nation will never forget the fear and trauma induced by this decision. Women and girls' lives will be lost, and we are terrified for ourselves, our daughters, and granddaughters.

The last time I felt like that was September 11, 2001.  

We must re-elect Aimee Berger-Girvalo to represent Ridgefield.  We know where she stands on this issue. We know she has worked tirelessly on legislation making Connecticut the most protected state in terms of women’s rights and access to healthcare. We know the current Republican candidates are saying the all too familiar vague rhetoric we heard during the Supreme Court confirmations regarding reproductive rights.  

Join me in honoring our mothers, grandmothers, fathers and grandfathers, who fought hard and sacrificed much for our freedoms. Vote Row A to re-elect Aimee Berger-Girvalo and the entire Democratic team on November 8th.

Angela Daley
Farmingville Road

 

 

 