Opinion

Aimee delivers for Ridgefield

Michael Rettger
To the Editor:

I am supporting the re-election of Representative Aimee Berger-Gervalo to the 111th House District from Ridgefield.  During her two years in the Hartford, Aimee has backed legislation that has benefited both individuals and businesses in this town, including the Jobs CT Act, which provides tax breaks to businesses that create jobs, and the increase in the state tax credit for homeowners.  She has also delivered direct benefits in the form of state grants that she has identified and helped win for Ridgefield.  These include $2.5 million for the expansion of the Boys and Girls Club and $400,000 to improve our school playground facilities. 


Aimee has been very effective her first term in the legislature.  When re-elected, she will work with the other local Democratic candidates seeking to represent Ridgefield – incumbent State Senator Julie Kushner in the 24th District, Ceci Maher for the 26th Senate District, and Keith Denning for the 42nd House District – to get things done for the families and businesses of our town.  Please join me in getting to the polls and voting for all these outstanding candidates on November 8.


 Michael Rettger

Fairview Avenue

 

 

