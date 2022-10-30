Aimee delivers for Ridgefield

Contributed photo

To the Editor:

I am supporting the re-election of Representative Aimee Berger-Gervalo to the 111th House District from Ridgefield. During her two years in the Hartford, Aimee has backed legislation that has benefited both individuals and businesses in this town, including the Jobs CT Act, which provides tax breaks to businesses that create jobs, and the increase in the state tax credit for homeowners. She has also delivered direct benefits in the form of state grants that she has identified and helped win for Ridgefield. These include $2.5 million for the expansion of the Boys and Girls Club and $400,000 to improve our school playground facilities.