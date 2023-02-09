US VP's husband urges global action against antisemitism

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, took his campaign against antisemitism to the United Nations Thursday, urging diplomats from many nations to speak out against the rising global hatred of Jews and stressing: “Silence is not an option.”
The first Jewish spouse of either a U.S. president or vice president, the California lawyer said those who don’t speak out should be called out, and there must be “consequences” for all those engaged in antisemitism.