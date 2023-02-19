Tunisia orders top European trade union official expelled

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian president Kais Saied ordered Europe's top trade union official to leave the country after she addressed protesters at a demonstration organized by the North African country's influential labor union.
Authorities in Tunis accused Esther Lynch, the Irish general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, of making statements that “interfered with Tunisian internal affairs” during a protest against the country's increasingly authoritarian president in the port city of Sfax on Saturday.