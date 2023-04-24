Syrian state media say Israeli artillery shells border town

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria's state media said Israel shelled targets in southern Syria early on Monday, near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, causing unspecified material damage. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

The report on the state SANA news agency said Israeli forces targeted the town of Talat Qars al-Nafl in Quneitra province but did not mention any casualties. The pro-government Al-Watan newspaper posted a video of the attack, showing an explosion from what it said was one of the targets being hit in the distance.