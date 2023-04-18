Spain's Barcelona faces drought 'emergency' in September

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Authorities in Spain’s parched northeast warned Tuesday that Barcelona and a wide surrounding area that's home to some 6 million people could face even tighter restrictions of water use in the coming months.
Samuel Reyes, head of Catalonia’s Water Agency that manages water resources for the area encompassing Barcelona and other smaller cities in Spain’s northeastern corner, said the area would likely be declared in a “drought emergency” by September unless forecasts for scant rain prove incorrect.