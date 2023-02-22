Pope at Lent's start: end 'dictatorship' of the superficial

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis ushered in the annual Christian Lenten period of sacrifice and reflection by encouraging people on Ash Wednesday to cast off what he called the “dictatorship” of heavy agendas and superficial needs.
Due to a knee problem, Francis didn't join in the traditional Ash Wednesday procession between two churches on Rome’s Aventine Hill. Instead, he presided over an early evening Mass after the procession in hilltop St. Sabina Basilica, where faithful gathered for the Catholic Church’s ritual distribution of ashes that are meant as reminders of people’s mortality.