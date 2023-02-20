Papua New Guinea police say 4 being held by criminals

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Papua New Guinea security forces are prepared to use lethal force to free a foreign national and three citizens of the South Pacific island nation from armed criminals, the police commissioner said.

The foreign national and three Papua New Guinea university students were “being held by criminals in the border region of South Highlands, Hela and Western Provinces," the police commissioner, David Manning, said in a statement dated Monday and received by The Associated Press early Tuesday.