Lebanon abruptly nixes plan for $122M airport 'Terminal 2'

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s caretaker transportation minister on Thursday said a contract for a new terminal at the country’s main airport is cancelled, following criticism that no public bidding was held for the $122 million project.

Lebanon’s government last week announced the plan to construct terminal at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport and said it would be operated by daa International, a leading semi-state-owned airport company in Ireland, when it’s completed in four years. The long-awaited project was to be the first expansion of Lebanon's only international airport since 1998 come as the country faces its worst economic and financial crisis.