Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza, as Al-Aqsa crisis escalates

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel conducted rare airstrikes in Lebanon on Friday, a sharp escalation that sparked fears of a broader conflict after militants fired dozens of rockets from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Israel also continued bombarding the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon — what analysts described as the most serious border violence since Israel's 2006 war with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group — threatened to push the confrontation into a dangerous new phase following violence at one of Jerusalem's holiest sites.