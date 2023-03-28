Girl's body pulled from Ecuador landslide, raising toll to 8

ALAUSÍ, Ecuador (AP) — Rescuers on Tuesday pulled the body of a 6-year-old girl from the rubble of a house buried by a big landslide in central Ecuador, raising the confirmed death toll to eight while the search continued for more than 60 people still missing.
The girl’s body was the first to be found in about 40 hours of searching after the initial landslide Sunday night, reflecting the difficulty rescuers were having digging through the mud, rocks and rubble. The landslide buried at least 50 houses in the Andean town of Alausí.