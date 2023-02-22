Germany's military 'turning point' still a work in progress

BERLIN (AP) — Nearly a year after Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared Russia's invasion of Ukraine a “turning point” that would trigger weapons shipments to a nation at war and a massive increase in Germany's military spending, the turnaround for his country's armed forces still has a long way to go.
Germany has become one of the leading arms suppliers to Ukraine since the speech Scholz gave three days after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine. Lawmakers, including the main opposition bloc, gave strong backing in June to the 100 billion-euro ($107 billion) military procurement fund that the chancellor announced.