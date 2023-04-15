Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire swept through an apartment building in an older neighborhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 16 people and injuring another nine, authorities said Sunday.

The state-linked newspaper The National cited a statement from Dubai Civil Defense provided by the city-state's Dubai Media Office for the death toll. It said the blaze happened Saturday in Dubai's Al Ras neighborhood, a tightly knit warren of streets and alleys home to one of its oldest neighborhoods.