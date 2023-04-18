Correction: Taiwan-China-Cutting Internet story

NANGAN, Taiwan (AP) — In a story published March 8, 2023, about the lack of internet access on Taiwan's outlying islands near China, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the backup satellite plan has been stalled because of a law in Taiwan that requires providers to be at least 51% owned by a domestic shareholder. Taiwan’s Digital Ministry says the project doesn’t fall under that legal requirement.
- Ridgefield teens learn about dementia through interactive lesson
- Ridgefield community: Park & Rec 20th anniversary, Earth Walk
- Late Ridgefield musician still inspires in concert, scholarship
- Ridgefield schools get fraction of HVAC upgrades grant request
- CT towns receive state grants to maintain neglected cemeteries
- Squash's office supply store in Ridgefield closing after 70 years
- Ridgefield community: Historical Society scholarship, more news
- Ridgefield finance board OKs $162M budget, with 1% mill rate hike
- Nearly 200 children hunt for Easter eggs at Ridgefield church
- Bernard's owners to open gourmet prepared food shop in Ridgefield