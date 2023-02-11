Alert: Trudeau: Canada has shot down an 'unidentified object' that violated its airspace, day after US shootdown over Alaska

OTTAWA (AP) — Trudeau: Canada has shot down an 'unidentified object' that violated its airspace, day after US shootdown over Alaska.
