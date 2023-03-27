Alert: Israel's ceremonial president urges Netanyahu to halt contentious legal overhaul after mass protests rock the country

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's ceremonial president urges Netanyahu to halt contentious legal overhaul after mass protests rock the country.
- Girls of color recruited to live, attend school in Ridgefield
- Ridgefield's economic development chair honored for volunteerism
- Assessor: Top 10 taxpayers in Ridgefield pay out $12.6 million
- Ridgefield jewelry shop owner dies at 56: 'A beautiful soul'
- Community: Ridgefield film festival, vegetable gardening class
- Lamont calls improved access to child care vital for families
- CT mom's clothing brand is designed to empower women
- Supply chain issues delay Ridgefield Main Street traffic project
- Ridgefield events: Easter Egg Hunt, education classes
- Ridgefield schools' new security director is former Fairfield cop