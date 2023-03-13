Alert: Iran state media report quotes head of judiciary as saying 22,000 people arrested in recent protests have been pardoned

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran state media report quotes head of judiciary as saying 22,000 people arrested in recent protests have been pardoned.
