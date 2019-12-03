US flies 3 Central American asylum seekers to Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The United States has sent three Central American asylum seekers to Guatemala to wait there while their cases are considered in the U.S. immigration court system.

The two Hondurans and a Salvadoran were flown to Guatemala under a July agreement that the country signed with Washington making the Central American nation a so-called safe third country for asylum seekers.

Guatemala’s migration agency confirmed the arrivals. Spokeswoman Alejandra Mena said the plane left Mesa, Arizona, and arrived Tuesday morning. It was the second flight to carry Central Americans to Guatemala under the agreement.

Eighty-four Guatemalans were also on board.