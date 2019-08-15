UK Labour's plan to stop no-deal Brexit gets mixed reception

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour party Jeremy Corbyn makes a speech on stage during a rally on Whitehall in London. Britain’s fractious opposition politicians are giving a mixed reception to a plan by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to block a no-deal Brexit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed that Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a divorce deal. less FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour party Jeremy Corbyn makes a speech on stage during a rally on Whitehall in London. Britain’s fractious opposition ... more Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close UK Labour's plan to stop no-deal Brexit gets mixed reception 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Britain's fractious opposition politicians are giving a mixed reception to a plan by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to block a no-deal Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed that Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a divorce deal. Many economists say a no-deal Brexit will cause economic turmoil.

Corbyn has written to other parties saying he plans to call a no-confidence vote in Johnson's government when Parliament returns from its summer break in September.

He says Parliament should then unite behind a Corbyn-led "temporary government" that would seek a delay to Brexit and call a national election.

Some lawmakers welcomed the idea. But Jo Swinson, leader of the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, said Thursday that the idea was "nonsense" because Corbyn is a divisive figure.