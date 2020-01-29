UAE confirms first case of new Chinese virus in Mideast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday confirmed the first case of the new Chinese virus that causes flu-like symptoms in the Mideast.

The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency made the announcement citing the Health Ministry. It said that the infected person had come from Wuhan in China. It did not say where the infected person was being treated.

The UAE is home to long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad and is a hub for global air travel.

The new type of coronavirus first appeared in the central city of Wuhan in December. Its symptoms, including cough and fever and in severe cases pneumonia, are similar to many other illnesses.

The new virus causes flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough and in severe cases pneumonia. It's from the coronavirus family, which includes those that can cause the common cold as well as more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS.

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 6,000 people in the mainland and more than a dozen other countries. China's death toll has passed 100.