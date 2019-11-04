Turkey vows to send back IS members to their countries

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's interior minister has said the country would send back Islamic State group members to their countries of origin.

Suleyman Soylu said Monday that members of the extremist group held by Turkey would be sent back regardless of countries revoking their citizenship. Soylu said Saturday that "we are not a hotel" for anyone's IS members.

Turkey has accused the Syrian Kurdish forces it is fighting in northeastern Syria of releasing IS families from camps last month. The minister has said re-captured foreign nationals would be taken to prisons or camps in Turkish-controlled zones in northern Syria, including in Jarablus, al-Bab, Azaz and Afrin.

The minister hit back at Western nations, including Britain and the Netherlands, for not repatriating their citizens who joined IS or revoking citizenship.