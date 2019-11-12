Tourists, Venetians slosh through flooded lagoon city

People walk on catwalk set up on the occasion of a high tide, in a flooded Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The high tide reached a peak of 127cm (4.1ft) at 10:35am while an even higher level of 140cm(4.6ft) was predicted for later Tuesday evening. less People walk on catwalk set up on the occasion of a high tide, in a flooded Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The high tide reached a peak of 127cm (4.1ft) at 10:35am while an even higher level of ... more Photo: Luca Bruno, AP Photo: Luca Bruno, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Tourists, Venetians slosh through flooded lagoon city 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Tourists and Venetians alike have donned high boots and taken to raised walkways to slosh through the high water that has hit much of the lagoon city.

Venice's tide forecast office said the water level peaked at 1.27 meters (about 4 feet 3 inches) Tuesday morning but warned that an even higher tide was forecast for after nightfall.

The high water invaded cafes and stores. As a precaution, authorities closed nursery schools.

Many hotels keep disposable knee-high plastic boots handy for tourists. Venetians' wardrobes often include over-the-knee rubber boots.

Bad weather has dogged Italy lately, with near-daily downpours drenching much of the country.

Meteorologists predicted more heavy rain coming in late Tuesday, especially in the northeast, which includes Venice, as well as in Sicily and elsewhere in the south.