Top China envoy: US 'fanning flames' of Hong Kong protests

A woman holds an umbrella and a placard as people gather at Chater Garden to give support to the recent protests against the extradition bill, at the financial district in Hong Kong, Thursday, Aug, 1, 2019. The Chinese army has released a promotional video for its Hong Kong-based troops at a time of uncertainty over whether the military will intervene in the city's summer of protest. (Elson Li/HK01 via AP) less A woman holds an umbrella and a placard as people gather at Chater Garden to give support to the recent protests against the extradition bill, at the financial district in Hong Kong, Thursday, Aug, 1, 2019. The ... more Photo: Elson Li, AP Photo: Elson Li, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Top China envoy: US 'fanning flames' of Hong Kong protests 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

HONG KONG (AP) — China's top diplomat is accusing the U.S. and other unidentified Western nations of "fanning the flames" of street protests in Hong Kong targeting Beijing and the semi-autonomous region's administration.

State Councilor Yang Jiechi was quoted Friday in an interview with the official Xinhua News Agency as saying those governments were arranging meetings with protest leaders and encouraging them in actions that were undermining Hong Kong's "prosperity, stability and security."

Yang's remarks follow statements earlier this week by a former Hong Kong official that the U.S. and self-governing democratic Taiwan were behind the unrest sparked by Hong Kong now-suspended attempt to push through legislation that could send criminal suspects to China.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday described such claims "ludicrous on its face."