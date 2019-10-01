Tight security as Catalonia marks vote anniversary

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — A few hundred Catalan secession supporters are marching in the northeastern city of Girona to mark two years since a banned independence referendum that shook Spanish politics.

Protests began in the early hours of Tuesday amid a strong police presence in train stations and on highways, targeted in the past by activists.

In Girona, marchers shouted "Out with the occupying forces!" at the gates of the city's Civil Guard barracks, before moving to the Spanish government's provincial delegation.

The sensitive anniversary comes as Spain's Supreme Court is set to rule on a rebellion and sedition trial against a dozen politicians and activists who were key protagonists in the Oct. 1, 2017, referendum.

The arrests last week of seven pro-independence activists who face possible terrorism charges have also angered many in Catalonia.