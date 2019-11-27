Tibetans say the Dalai Lama should choose his successor

DHARMSALA, India (AP) — More than 150 Tibetan religious leaders say their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, should have the sole authority to choose his successor.

A resolution adopted by the leaders at a conference on Wednesday says the Tibetan people will not recognize a candidate chosen by the Chinese government for political ends.

The spat over the Dalai Lama’s successor — and its implications for who will lead Tibetan Buddhism — is one of the biggest points of contention in the long-running feud between the exiled spiritual leader and Beijing.

The 84-year-old Dalai Lama fled to India during a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. He has been living in Dharmsala in northern India.

The Dalai Lama’s successor is traditionally located by senior monastic disciples, based on spiritual signs and visions.