The Latest: UK House speaker candidates vow to restore calm

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the election to select a new U.K. House of Commons speaker (all times local):

3 p.m.

Candidates to become the next speaker of Britain's House of Commons are promising to restore faith in politics and return civility to Parliament after the contentious term of former Speaker John Bercow.

The seven contenders are promising to bring calm to a chamber that has seen divisive and bad-tempered debates over Britain's departure from the European Union. Bercow was accused by some Brexit supporters of favoring pro-EU politicians — a claim he denies.

Candidates to replace him are making pitches to lawmakers before voting later Monday.

Rosie Winterton, currently a deputy speaker, says that if she gets the job she will "douse the flames, not pour petrol on them. . calming the tone and lowering the temperature when the House gets overheated."

Rival Chris Bryant says he will be "a speaker who is an umpire, not a player."

12:55 p.m.

A British Conservative legislator has dropped out of the race to become the next House of Commons speaker.

Shailesh Vara says he doesn't have the numbers to win. There are now seven contenders to succeed the influential yet controversial Bercow, including his three deputies — Lindsay Hoyle, Rosie Winterton and Eleanor Laing — and long-serving Labour lawmaker Harriet Harman.

Bercow's successor will run the daily business of the Commons, keeping lawmakers in line with robust cries of "Order!"

Some politicians want to see a more cautious approach than that taken by Bercow, who prided himself on making the government answer to Parliament. Critics accused him of favoring anti-Brexit politicians at the expense of supporters of leaving the European Union.

Legislators vote Monday afternoon by secret ballot, holding rounds of votes until one candidate secures majority support.

9 a.m.

British lawmakers are electing a new House of Commons speaker to replace the influential yet controversial John Bercow.

Bercow retired last week after a decade that saw him become a central player in Britain's Brexit drama.

His successor will run the daily business of the Commons, keeping lawmakers in line with robust cries of "Order!"

Some politicians want to see a more cautious approach than that taken by Bercow, who prided himself on making the government answer to Parliament. Critics accused him of favoring anti-Brexit politicians at the expense of supporters of leaving the European Union.

There are eight contenders, including Bercow's three deputies and long-serving Labour lawmaker Harriet Harman.

Legislators vote Monday afternoon by secret ballot, holding rounds of votes until one candidate secures majority support.

