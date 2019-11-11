The Latest: Supporters of Bolivia's Evo Morales protest

A broken portrait of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales is on the floor of his private home in Cochabamba, Bolivia, after hooded opponents broke into the residence on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Morales resigned Sunday under mounting pressure from the military and the public after his re-election victory triggered weeks of fraud allegations and deadly protests.

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The latest on the political crisis in Bolivia (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Angry supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales have set up barricades to block roads leading to the country's main airport.

Smoke billowed from some flaming barricades early Monday as tension gripped La Paz and surrounding areas after Morales resigned.

A large mural near the airport in the city of El Alto read: "Evo: the people need you."

Morales resigned on Sunday after nearly 14 years in power. He was forced out by the military and weeks of massive protests over a disputed election that he claimed to have won.

—By Luis Andres Henao in La Paz.