The Latest: Longtime Zimbabwe ruler Mugabe dies in Singapore

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009, file photo Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe arrives for the burial of a prominent member of his party, Misheck Chando, in Harare. On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his predecessor Robert Mugabe, age 95, has died.

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The Latest on the death of former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe (all times local):

11:15

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that Mugabe died in Singapore in a statement sending condolences on behalf of the government and people of South Africa.

He called Mugabe Zimbabwe's first post-independence president and said: "Under President Mugabe's leadership, Zimbabwe's sustained and valiant struggle against colonialism inspired our own struggle against apartheid and built in us the hope that one day South Africa too would be free."

He also acknowledged Mugabe's role in "advancing regional solidarity, integration and development through Zimbabwe's participation in the Southern African Development Community."

___

10:00 a.m.

The Gleneagles Hospital in the wealthy Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore, where former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has received treatment in recent years, sent a statement of condolence on his passing.

The hospital's parent company, Parkway Pantai, says in an emailed statement, "We are saddened by the news of the passing of Mr Robert Mugabe" and expresses its condolences to his family and loved ones.

It says it cannot give further information "out of respect for the privacy of Mr Mugabe and his family."

The hospital would not confirm that he was being treated there at the time of his death Friday.

___

8:50 a.m.

Robert Mugabe, the former leader of Zimbabwe forced to resign in 2017 after a 37-year rule whose early promise was eroded by economic turmoil, disputed elections and human rights violations, has died. He was 95.

His successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed Mugabe's death in a tweet Friday, mourning him as an "icon of liberation." He did not provide details.

"Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Mnangagwa said.

Mugabe, who took power after white minority rule ended in 1980, blamed Zimbabwe's economic problems on international sanctions and once said he wanted to rule for life.

But growing discontent about the southern African country's fractured leadership and other problems prompted a military intervention, impeachment proceedings by the parliament and large street demonstrations for his removal.