The Latest: Israel says firing ends along Lebanese border

Smoke rises from Israeli army shells that landed in the southern Lebanese border village of Maroun Al-Ras, Lebanon, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The Lebanese army says Israeli forces have fired some 40 shells on the outskirts of several border villages following an attack by the militant Hezbollah group on Israeli troops. less Smoke rises from Israeli army shells that landed in the southern Lebanese border village of Maroun Al-Ras, Lebanon, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The Lebanese army says Israeli forces have fired some 40 shells on the ... more Photo: STR, AP Photo: STR, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close The Latest: Israel says firing ends along Lebanese border 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on firing on the Israeli-Lebanese border (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

The Israeli military says the latest round of fighting with Hezbollah appears to be over.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, told reporters Sunday that Hezbollah militants fired two or three anti-tank missiles toward an Israeli army base.

He says the Hezbollah fire caused damage on the base and struck a military ambulance, but that there were no casualties on the Israeli side.

He says Israel responded by firing about 100 artillery shells toward the source of fire. Israel also deployed a military helicopter.

Conricus says the "tactical events" appear to have ended. But he says the deeper "strategic threats" posed by Hezbollah remain, and Israel is still prepared for further fighting.

___

6:50 p.m.

The Israeli military says that there were no casualties in a Hezbollah rocket strike on an army base near the border with Lebanon.

The military spokesperson's unit said Sunday that "Hezbollah did not succeed to achieve its target."

Earlier, Israel's president said the country is "willing to defend Israel's citizens wherever they are, without hesitation" following a Hezbollah missile strike along the border between Israel and Lebanon.

Reuven Rivlin's statements came after the Israeli military confirmed "multiple hits" on an army base by Hezbollah anti-tank missiles from Lebanon.

___

6:45 p.m.

The United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon is calling on Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to exercise restraint, after Hezbollah fired anti-tanks into an Israeli military base and Israel responded with heavy artillery fire.

The force, known by its acronym UNIFIL, said in a statement Sunday that it was following developments and that its commanding officer, Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col, "is in contact with the parties urging the maximum restraint and asked to cease all activities endangering the cessation of hostilities."

___

6:40 p.m.

The Lebanese army says Israeli forces have fired some 40 shells on the outskirts of several border villages following an attack by the militant Hezbollah group on Israeli troops.

The army said in a statement Sunday that the incendiary and cluster shells struck the outskirts of the villages of Maroun el-Ras, Aitaroun and Yaroun triggering some fires.

The army gave no further details.

Al-Manar TV of Hezbollah reported that shelling stopped at around 6 p.m. (1500 GMT), nearly two hours after the missile attack by the group.

___

4:55 p.m.

Israeli military has confirmed 'multiple hits' on an army base by anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon.

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah claimed Sunday it had scored a direct hit on an Israeli military vehicle.

In a brief statement, the Israeli military gave no details on whether the missile had caused any damage or casualties on the Israeli side.

Israeli media said that army was shelling targets in southern Lebanon in response.

____

3:20 p.m.

The Israeli military says an anti-tank missile has been launched from Lebanon toward Israel.

In a brief statement Sunday, the military gave no further details on whether the missile had caused any damage or casualties.

Israel has been bracing for a possible attack by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in response to a series of alleged Israeli strikes on Iranian and Hezbollah targets in recent weeks.