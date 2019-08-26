The Latest: Israeli PM orders building plan for settlement

Israeli forces patrol near the area of an attack, west of the West Bank city of Ramallah, Sunday, Aug. 25. 2019. An explosion Friday near a West Bank settlement that Israel said was a Palestinian attack killed a 17-year-old Israeli girl and wounded her brother and father, Israeli authorities said.

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on Israeli and Palestinian violence (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered his staff prepare plans for building a new neighborhood in a West Bank settlement.

Netanyahu said on Monday that the new neighborhood in the settlement of Dolev would have about 300 residential housing units. The move comes in response to the killing of a 17-year-old Israeli girl from the settlement and the wounding of her brother and father in a blast last week.

Netanyahu says: "We will deepen our roots and strike at our enemies. We will continue to strengthen and develop the settlements."

Tensions have been high in the West Bank in recent weeks, fueled by clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at a Jerusalem holy site revered by both. The deadly attack came amid an uptick in violence along the Gaza border as well.

10:25 a.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered that fuel transfers to Gaza be cut in half in response to a rocket attack against Israel.

The military announced Monday that the measure would take effect immediately and until further notice.

The harsh response follows airstrikes the military carried out overnight in the Gaza Strip after three rockets were launched from the territory into southern Israel.

The military said the airstrikes included one on the office of a Hamas commander in the northern Gaza Strip. There were no reports of casualties.

Air raid sirens warning of an incoming attack wailed late Sunday during an outdoor music festival in the Israeli border town of Sderot, sending panicked revelers scurrying for cover.

The military said two rockets were intercepted by its missile defense system.