Taliban kill 4 Afghan police in attack on checkpoint

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked a checkpoint in the western Farah province, killing at least four police and wounding another two.

Mohibullah Mohib, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says two insurgents were killed in the shootout late Tuesday.

The Taliban claimed the attack. The insurgents have continued to launch daily assaults, mainly targeting security forces, even while holding negotiations with the United States aimed at ending the 18-year war.