Swiss government bans all events over 1,000 people

BERLIN (AP) — The Swiss government says it is banning all "public and private" events in the country as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

The measure announced Friday comes into effect immediately and will last until at least March 15.

The government says the decision was taken "in view of the current situation and the spread of the coronavirus."

It says the measure "is expected to provide effective protection to people in Switzerland and to public health" and “should prevent or delay the spread of the disease in Switzerland, thus reducing its momentum.”

The measure will affect the annual Geneva Motor Show, which was due to take place from March 5-15 and draws tens of thousands of visitors every year.